The Most Common Myths About Italy You Need To Forget Before Your Trip

If you plan to gallivant around Italy because you have a penchant for Olive Garden, you may want to rethink your trip. Sure, the food will be delicious, but it likely won't fully resemble how you imagine Italian food. Fettuccini alfredo? Never heard of him. Italian-American food is an amalgamation of cultures and traditions carried over by immigrants, though it isn't exactly Italian cuisine.

Food historian and James Beard-nominated cookbook author Francine Segan told the Huffington Post that Italian-American food arose from the desire to create new traditions. "It all started when the first Italian immigrants came to America and couldn't cook their favorite dishes because certain ingredients were either missing or simply didn't taste the same," Segan shared. "Italians who went into the restaurant business found that they could be more creative than they could in their homeland. Native Italians resist changes to their traditional dishes, but in America, those restrictions were lifted and chefs could flex their creative muscles."

Beyond the revelation that spaghetti and meatballs isn't an Italian staple, it's important to note that the country serves seasonal cuisine based on fresh ingredients. Traditional food also means something different in every part of Italy. So wherever you head, keep an open mind (and palate), and you may get home with a new favorite dish. And while you explore, avoid this costly tourist trap quality when picking a restaurant in Italy.

