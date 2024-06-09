One Of The East Coast's Best Beach Towns Is A Family-Friendly, Foodie Heaven In Delaware

Delaware's Bethany Beach is about two things: A perfect day at the beach and a perfect evening at the dinner table. Let's face it, the cuisine at many tourist towns can feel too, well, touristy. And so can the attractions. Not here, where the food is up to the minute and the local chefs take their seafood quite seriously. Meanwhile, the quaint, family-oriented boardwalk, originally built in 1903, is an authentic jaunt back in time.

While Rehoboth, located 20 minutes north, is one of the best beach towns on the East Coast, and Assateague Island (40 minutes south) is perfect for wilderness lovers seeking solitude on its beaches, dunes, and forests, Bethany is a Goldilocks gem of a destination that's just right for families. Perhaps because it's a significant drive from any Eastern Seaboard city — Baltimore and Washington, D.C. are each around three hours away — Bethany Beach retains a small-town atmosphere that is harder and harder to find.

Even the annual spring Poseidon Festival, where locals dress up as pirates and mermaids, is family-centric. And that historic boardwalk has a wholesome, old-timey vibe perfect for strolling hand-in-hand with your child, licking a soft-serve ice cream cone. Imagine the "good old days," just with better food.

