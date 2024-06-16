This Common Stone-Stacking Activity Becomes Prohibited And Dangerous In A National Park

It might seem confusing that some of the best national parks that you visit, like Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Carlsbad Caverns National Park, promote the use of cairns but won't allow you to make them. The reason is actually very simple, though: Official cairns are used to keep backpackers hiking through remote areas of the park from getting lost. Park rangers maintain some of these stone stacks to make sure that nobody wanders off the trail and into a dangerous area. If you're stacking up your own for personal reasons, it has the potential to confuse hikers about where they're supposed to go.

In Acadia National Park, it was reported by Keep Nature Wild in 2018 that some visitors were actually knocking down official cairns to make their own, which means there's no way for hikers to be sure they're following an official trail. On some iconic but dangerous national park hikes, accidentally wandering off the trail can put you at risk of running out of supplies while trying to get back on track (and it's not good for the environment to have too many hikers repeatedly stomping around off-trail trying to find their way back). Some even fear that on mountain hikes, putting stacks of rocks at the summit could be extremely dangerous. Even small stones toppling off the top of the mountain could be an issue for climbers on sheer cliffs below. Some worry that a few falling rocks could pull more down with them, too.

