The Thrilling Bucket List Hike In The West That Has Become Nearly Impossible To Do

If you've ever seen a photo of a rippling, layered red rock that seems to flow like a crashing wave and longed to gaze upon it in person, you're not alone — but if you want to see it for yourself, you literally have to win a lottery. It's not that this trip is expensive; it's just almost impossible to get authorization to visit The Wave. Only 64 people can enter each day.

Advertisement

You can find The Wave near the border between Utah and Arizona in a region known as Coyote Buttes North in the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness. This area has some of the world's most beautiful landscapes, so it's not surprising that so many people desperately want to explore it. Like many of the U.S.' most sought-after bucket list hikes, you'll need a permit.

To protect this fascinating place, the Bureau of Land Management only lets a few people visit at a time. There's so much competition that you can enter the lottery for a permit and not get chosen for months or even years, but according to the lucky winners, it's worth waiting for. One reviewer on recreation.gov declared enthusiastically, "We loved it and am so excited I was able to hike this after 5 years of trying to win the lottery. Don't give up!"

Advertisement