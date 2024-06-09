The Boozy Beverage A Flight Attendant Strongly Advises Against Drinking Mid-Air

When you get on a plane, what drink do you order from the beverage cart? Are you an orange juice person? Maybe you like the bubbles of ginger ale or think it will calm your stomach, even though it's best to completely avoid this common type of drink on a flight. If your in-flight drink of choice is alcohol, however, there is one type that a flight attendant believes you should never order in the air. That drink is a bloody mary. Sure, these cocktails made with vodka, tomato juice, lime juice, and a spicy ingredient like tabasco sauce (or bloody mary mix) sound great to many travelers. In fact, you might have heard that they taste better on a plane. That can be true, and we'll get to the science behind it, but there are some drawbacks as well.

While it seems like the perfect spot to order a special drink you likely never have outside of brunch get-togethers, being in the air does things to our bodies. A bloody mary is actually one of the worst things you can drink on a flight. Some flight attendants do not recommend it, and they also have a good reason why you should probably just bring your own water instead.