The Most Popular Nudist Beach In Mexico Is A Laidback, Golden Sand Paradise

When you're ready to zip on down to Zipo, the airport in Bahias de Huatulco isan hour away by taxi. Once there, everything is walkable — and do walk on the beach, just don't swim. Despite its popularity with surfers, Zipolite is one of the most dangerous spots to swim in the world; Zipolite means "beach of the dead" in Zapotec, in recognition of the treacherous currents that can suck overconfident tourists right out to sea. But the newer hotels have pools, like the popular El Alquimista, with beachfront cabanas, a pool, a spa, and a restaurant under a soaring palapa roof.

Las Delicias is the top-rated restaurant in town, a Tripadvisor Readers' Choice, known for its breakfast — drinking French press coffee while lounging in a hammock? You'll want to stay all morning, maybe rent another hammock on the beach for the afternoon, then stroll through the nightly hippie market for some trinkets and handicrafts on your way to Playa del Amor, a smaller beach on the east end of town accessed by a set of rocky stairs, to catch a spectacular sunset.

With days like these, Zipolite might just turn you into a card-carrying nudist, so if you'd like to keep erasing those tan lines, check out some of the other great all-inclusive nude beach resorts, three of which are in Mexico, or find one in your own back yard on our list of the best nude beaches in the U.S.

