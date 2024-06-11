The Dangerous Selfie That National Park Services Warns Visitors Against Attempting

One of the most thrilling things about visiting a U.S. national park is the opportunity to see incredible wild animals, like bison, bears, and wolves, in their natural habitat. Rather than seeing their captive behaviors like you would at a zoo, you can see what these incredible animals are really like on their own terms. Unfortunately, it seems like every year, tourists in national parks go viral for getting way too close to wild animals hoping to get a selfie with them. The National Park Service has warned guests never to get close enough to animals to take a selfie while in the park, reminding visitors: "You are a guest in their home."

Despite warnings and fines for visitors who get too close to wildlife, visitors continue risking their lives and the lives of the animals on a good shot for social media. There's no safe way to get into frame with a nearby bison, but taking a selfie might be the worst choice. Former National Park Service social scientist Kristen Leong told USA Today back in 2018 that visitors were getting increasingly close to wild animals for pictures, and warned that selfies are particularly dangerous options, saying, "You're up close to a wild animal that you might be provoking, and you're turning your back on it."