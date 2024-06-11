Explore One Of The World's Only Green-Sand Beaches At This Little-Known Hawaiian Destination

Experiencing the olivine beach is to bury your toes in precious gemstones, literally. Since the translucent olivine becomes the precious gemstone peridot, the locals refer to the gem as the "Hawaiian Diamond." It is also found at the hiker's paradise known as the Diamond Head landmark, making it all the more special.

Getting to the beach isn't as simple as some others. It requires a roundtrip hike of 5.5 miles with minimal elevation gain. Use caution once you've reached the beach because its banks are very steep. It is recommended to follow the trail down instead of making your own. Be sure to bring plenty of water and snacks because there isn't anywhere to fill a water bottle or purchase more.

Visitors are strongly discouraged from taking any green sand as a souvenir, so take plenty of photos and selfies to remember it. While at the beach, visitors must remain vigilant if they choose to get in the very powerful currents. Swimming is at your own risk but can become deadly as conditions deteriorate. Over time, the olivine slowly erodes from the beach and will eventually run out, changing it back into a regular-colored sand beach. The time to check out this intriguing and lovely green sand is slowly running out.

