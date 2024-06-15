One Of Georgia's Biggest And Best State Parks Offers Secluded Camping And Glamping Options

Some states are filled with exciting cities, while others with emptiness and room to breathe, and there are even some you will visit and never want to leave. One such state is Georgia. The Peach State is well-supplied with ways to enjoy nature, offering plenty of hiking experiences in its 11 national and 40 state parks. However, not all parks are created equal. As the fifth largest and one of the most popular parks, Cloudland Canyon State Park is a great place to rest up, recharge, and enjoy the magic of nature while living your best life camping in a secluded area of the forest or glamping in one of their trendy yurts.

Advertisement

Cloudland Canyon State Park is located on the eastern edge of Lookout Mountain in Dade County and only 30 miles away from Chattanooga, Tennessee. This lovely park covers 3,485 acres and includes 30 miles of biking trails, 64 miles of hiking trails, and 16 miles of horseback riding. Within the lush, green wonderland are plenty of activities for the whole family, such as disc golf, cave tours by reservation, picnics, fishing, and geocaching, just to name a few. This park is top-notch for another reason: they have all-terrain inclusive wheelchairs and the choice of an accessible yurt or cottage. While you can come and explore the park for the day, it is a lot of affordable fun to spend the night or the whole week.

Advertisement