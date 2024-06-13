Avoid Crowds On Your Greek Vacation At This Beautiful Sleepy Island Full Of Unique Charm

There are so many islands and cities to visit in Greece that it can be hard to choose. If you want a bustling cityscape, travel pro Rick Steves suggests the iconic Athens with the best museums in the country. If you're looking for stunning beaches (which aren't hard to find in Greece), you can visit the lovely island of Hydra, and you can also find unrivaled hiking in the under-the-radar Epirus. However, if what you want from your Greek vacation is a sleepy and quaint spot with few crowds and charming spots to explore, Chalki Island is the place to see. Also spelled "Halki" (Χάλκη), this unbelievably pretty, 11-square-mile spot located less than 4 miles from the popular island of Rhodes is the smallest in the Dodecanese and one of the smallest in Greece.

The name comes from the Greek word "halkos," meaning copper, which was once mined here, and has been inhabited since prehistoric times. Despite that, it has been ruled by many countries/empires, including Italy, and only became part of Greece in 1948. There are small villages dotting the island, as well as the charming capital called Nimporio (though you'll also see Emporio). There are few cars here, but you can walk to most places, including a medieval castle and several lovely beaches. What you won't see, fortunately, are crowds of tourists.