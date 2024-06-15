The Biggest Things Hollywood Gets Wrong About Visiting Paris

Hollywood has offered a distinctive and romanticized picture of Paris for decades. From the 1957 classic film "Funny Face" to the modern-day TV series "Emily in Paris," Hollywood has played a big role in creating alluring visions of France's capital. While the suspension of disbelief is integral to any viewing experience, unseen realities about Paris can come as a surprise to those who haven't visited the dynamic city in person.

As it turns out, there's a plausible reason why some productions embellish certain features or alter Paris' realities. "For the most part, American directors paint their depictions of Paris and its culture through either nostalgic or rose-colored glasses," Alice Craven, professor in film studies at The American University of Paris, told BBC. "Audiences, particularly American ones, want to relish the beauty of the City of Lights and therefore welcome the misty tints given to the city by these directors."

However, an incomplete narrative about Paris could lead visitors to become disillusioned and experience the bizarre 'Paris Syndrome' while on vacation. Even minor surprises like a sweet-treat tourist trap may confound travelers. Contrary to Hollywood's fictional worlds, Paris isn't a one-note city of storybook romance and perpetual beauty. Let's unpack some of the most common misconceptions prevalent in Hollywood's portrayals of Paris.

