This Underrated Wine Region In California Is A Lot Like Tuscany, Per Samantha Brown
A wine tour through Tuscany in Italy sounds like a dream, but it's sometimes out of our budget. Italy is a long way away, and you can experience a similar vacation right in sunny California. Less than two hours from Los Angeles International Airport is the Temecula Valley wine region, which has similar scenery, weather, and, most importantly, wine. It's a spot that travel expert Samantha Brown talks about on her website. She says, "It's fairly similar to Tuscany, Italy in that its microclimate features morning mist, midday sun, cool air, crisp nights, and a granite-based soil." Like another great California wine spot, the fairy tale town of Solvang, that's exactly right for some wonderful vineyards and the wines they produce.
There are almost 50 wineries to explore in the Temecula Valley region, as well as hot air balloon excursions, horseback riding, and beautiful vineyards to tour — some you can stay the night at. You can even bring your dog to many vineyards while you do wine tasting. (Brown has some genius tips to make traveling with your pet a breeze.) It's a beautiful place, and Brown even compares the Carter Estate Winery & Resort to the 1995 film "A Walk in the Clouds" starring Keanu Reeves, which she says inspired the spot. You can get married at the vineyard and or book a weekend getaway. Here's all you need to know about the Temecula Valley wine region and what to do in the area.
Some wineries to visit in Temecula
As Brown said, the weather is very similar to Tuscany with cool mornings and evenings that are great for a vineyard stroll (bring Brown's Swiss army knife of clothing to keep away the chill), as well as warm and sunny days to enjoy. The granite-based soil is great for grape growing, and the area is known for varietals like Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Tempranillo, Sangiovese, and Petite Syrah. The weekends can get busy, and if you want to avoid crowds, Monday through Thursday are best. Generally, the wineries are open for tastings from 11 a.m. through 5 or 6 p.m. Grab the area's Sip Passport for discounts at over 30 of the area's wineries.
South Coast Winery is a gorgeous vineyard and you can stay in one of their suites or villas, though they book up early. It's a five-time winner of the "Winery of the Year" award from the California State Fair, and they have food offerings as well as a tasting menu. Another place that Brown herself recommends looks like someone teleported it from Tuscany with its cream stone exterior, arches, and pergolas. This is Fazeli Cellars, which ages their wines in French, Hungarian, and American barrels. It has won numerous awards from Wine Enthusiast, USA Wine Ratings, France Concours du Vin, and more, with wines inspired by poets and the seasons. This is just a sampling, and there are so many to choose from.
Hot air balloon rides, horseback tours, and things to do in Temecula
Brown mentioned a great way to see the region without having to drive. She pointed out Sidecar Tours Temecula, which has a number of tours for wine, scenery, breweries, and more. For the wine tour, you get to sit in the sidecar of a motorcycle on a three-hour journey with two wineries and tasting rooms for around $210 per person.
One really unique experience in Temecula is a hot air balloon tour with A Grape Escape. You watch the balloon being blown up and get to sail over the vineyards. It starts at 5:30 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. (depending on the time of year), and after, you'll toast with private-label Champagne and mimosas at Bolero Winery. A shared flight is between $149 and $229 per person for a full three hours (drinks included). You can also take a 90-minute tour at Wine Country Trails by Horseback for $120 per person on weekdays and $135 on weekends. Weekends in the summer also feature sunset tours for $135. This is an alcohol-free tour, so it's family-friendly.
By the way, just because this is a Tuscany dupe doesn't mean you have to drink wine! Other places in Temecula have a wider selection. If you like cocktails, you can visit Thompson & Twain Prospecting Company, which is an Old West-style speakeasy in the Crush & Brew Restaurant in town. Black Market Brewing Co. also has a great selection of unique beers as well.