This Underrated Wine Region In California Is A Lot Like Tuscany, Per Samantha Brown

A wine tour through Tuscany in Italy sounds like a dream, but it's sometimes out of our budget. Italy is a long way away, and you can experience a similar vacation right in sunny California. Less than two hours from Los Angeles International Airport is the Temecula Valley wine region, which has similar scenery, weather, and, most importantly, wine. It's a spot that travel expert Samantha Brown talks about on her website. She says, "It's fairly similar to Tuscany, Italy in that its microclimate features morning mist, midday sun, cool air, crisp nights, and a granite-based soil." Like another great California wine spot, the fairy tale town of Solvang, that's exactly right for some wonderful vineyards and the wines they produce.

There are almost 50 wineries to explore in the Temecula Valley region, as well as hot air balloon excursions, horseback riding, and beautiful vineyards to tour — some you can stay the night at. You can even bring your dog to many vineyards while you do wine tasting. (Brown has some genius tips to make traveling with your pet a breeze.) It's a beautiful place, and Brown even compares the Carter Estate Winery & Resort to the 1995 film "A Walk in the Clouds" starring Keanu Reeves, which she says inspired the spot. You can get married at the vineyard and or book a weekend getaway. Here's all you need to know about the Temecula Valley wine region and what to do in the area.