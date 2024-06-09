Visit This Mesmerizing Lake For A Luxurious Italian Vacation Without The Crowds Of Como

There's no denying that lake destinations are all the rage, even when you're on another continent. In the case of Italy, the spectacular Lake Como gets more than its fair share of attention, but there are other nearby destinations that deliver mesmerizing beauty without the crowds. If that sounds like the experience you seek, look no further than Lake Orta.

Located in the northwest portion of Italy, this stunning lake is about a two-hour drive west of the ever-popular Lake Como, and a short hop from the also-popular Lake Maggiore. Just over an hour from Milan, Lake Orta is an easy day trip destination, however, once you arrive you may not want to return to the hustle and bustle of the city tempo. Instead, you can slow down in a small medieval village, take in the surrounding green hills, and even explore an island. This region of Piedmont, home to the Slow Food movement, honors the food culture of Italy while adding its own local charms. Plus, it's an area that embraces nature, so you can easily fill your days with water activities and relaxing hikes. Like most of the country, Lake Orta offers mild weather in spring and fall, which is when famed European travel expert Rick Steves recommends you visit Italy.

