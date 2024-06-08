The Iconic Glacier National Park Hike To Avoid Doing With Inexperienced Hikers

It only costs $35 to get into Glacier National Park (unless you have your America the Beautiful National Park Pass, in which case it's free), and when you pay the entrance fee, you can have them point you in the direction of the ranger station. You might be eager to hit the trail early (a good idea so you don't run out of daylight), but don't skip talking with the rangers since they can prepare you for the conditions on the trail. No matter what season you go, you should always have bear spray with you, and know what to do when you come across a grizzly on the trail. Also be sure you bring enough water with you. It might not seem as obvious as when you're hiking in the desert, but this is a long, tricky climb, and you're going to need to stay hydrated. Even if you have trained for this hike, previous visitors have suggested packing hiking poles to help you handle the terrain.

Advertisement

If you're going to attempt this hike and take in the majestic views, it's vital to make sure that you, and anyone you're planning to take up with you, is prepared physically and knows what to expect from Grinnell Glacier. If anyone in your group is feeling overwhelmed, you should turn back and never leave the struggling person on their own in the wilderness so that you can finish the hike.