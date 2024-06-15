Do You Actually Need To Get A New Passport After Having Plastic Surgery?

While plenty of great vacation spots don't require a passport, you will eventually need one if you want to broaden your travel horizons. Normally, you have 10 years before you need to renew the document, but you might have to shell out the cash for a new one if you undergo plastic surgery during that period. It all depends on the type of surgery you get and how much it modifies your underlying facial structure compared to how it looked when you had your picture taken.

Passport control seems to realize that people may look different than they do in their passport photo if several years have passed. However, the U.S. State Department confirms that you'll need to update it if you've had "significant facial surgery or trauma." The reasons extend beyond security officers noticing a discrepancy between your current appearance and your passport picture and into the realm of science.