The 5 Best Greek Islands To Visit During The Summer, According To Travelers

Santorini or Mykonos are known for throngs of visitors pouring out of cruise ships and thrumming nightlife, but if you prefer a day at the beach to a night at the Roxbury, head for a different Cyclades Isle: Naxos. This growing mecca for foodies and wind sport enthusiasts is largely spared its sister islands' summer crowds, thanks in part to its lack of major cruise ship ports.

In Naxos' villages, the affordable meals make it easy to avoid the pitfalls of eating at popular beaches in Greece. Plus, summer is the prime season for a food tour. How about a fresh Greek salad, made with famous local cheeses, served up at a local taverna right when the vine-ripened tomatoes are at their peak? Or a moussaka with local eggplant? "Visit the small villages on the interior of the island," one Redditor recommends. "They are amazing with some of the best foods in the world. We went to one where the restaurant is outdoors and the canopy is vines and you can just pick the grapes from it and eat while you wait for your food to arrive."

Kiteboarders booking the trip of a lifetime know the value of a steady breeze — many sailing a kiting vacation has been spoiled by fickle winds — and that's what Naxos has to offer, with some of the best, most reliable summer breezes in all of Greece. The local "Meltemi" wind blows strongest and steadiest in July and August, making for perfect wind sport conditions.

