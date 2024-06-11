The 5 Best Greek Islands To Visit During The Summer, According To Travelers
Did you know that many Greeks prefer pebble beaches to sand because the water is that much clearer without the waves stirring up silt? If you've ever seen those pictures of rippling, shimmering, crystal blue coves in Greece and wondered how such other-worldly beauty is even possible, it's likely because of those pebbles — and we learned this fun fact from native Greeks commenting on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can't beat local knowledge when it comes to getting the most out of travel. We also love taking tips from tourists posting postcard-perfect beach shots while the sand under their toes is still hot.
Greece has 6,000 islands, from the top destination for fans of "Mamma Mia!" to Rick Steves' favorite off-the-radar escape. So, to figure out which Greek Islands tickle travelers' fancies for summer getaways when crowds and prices peak at the most popular destinations, we dug through hundreds of Xpressions (previously referred to as tweets), as well as Reddit posts and Tripadvisor reviews to unearth up-to-the-minute recommendations on the best Greek islands to visit in summer. You'll find less buzzy hype and more vacay vibes to make you say "ahhhh" on these five Greek Isles.
Skip Santorini and Mykonos for Naxos
Santorini or Mykonos are known for throngs of visitors pouring out of cruise ships and thrumming nightlife, but if you prefer a day at the beach to a night at the Roxbury, head for a different Cyclades Isle: Naxos. This growing mecca for foodies and wind sport enthusiasts is largely spared its sister islands' summer crowds, thanks in part to its lack of major cruise ship ports.
In Naxos' villages, the affordable meals make it easy to avoid the pitfalls of eating at popular beaches in Greece. Plus, summer is the prime season for a food tour. How about a fresh Greek salad, made with famous local cheeses, served up at a local taverna right when the vine-ripened tomatoes are at their peak? Or a moussaka with local eggplant? "Visit the small villages on the interior of the island," one Redditor recommends. "They are amazing with some of the best foods in the world. We went to one where the restaurant is outdoors and the canopy is vines and you can just pick the grapes from it and eat while you wait for your food to arrive."
Kiteboarders booking the trip of a lifetime know the value of a steady breeze — many sailing a kiting vacation has been spoiled by fickle winds — and that's what Naxos has to offer, with some of the best, most reliable summer breezes in all of Greece. The local "Meltemi" wind blows strongest and steadiest in July and August, making for perfect wind sport conditions.
For next-level picturesque, visit pretty Paxos
Paxos has a rep on X as one of the best-kept secrets in Greece, and the island makes a great destination for a relaxing vacation off the beaten path. Well, word has gotten out among celebrities, if not the public at large, as Bono, Nicole Kidman, Bradley Cooper, and Jeff Bezos have visited. But Paxos is still a perfect escape from summer crowds, with its Venetian-influenced architecture and rich vegetation.
But what really makes this Greek Isle stand out as a summer pick is how easy it is to rent a small motorboat here without needing a captain's license (don't worry, a short driving lesson is included in the rental), to explore the many coves and beaches that aren't accessible any other way. Instead of gazing out at all the yachts in those turquoise-blue harbors and wondering what it must be like to cruise the islands in a boat, you can find out for yourself.
"This was one of the best days out we have ever had!" one Tripadvisor visitor writes. "A day gave us plenty of time to see both islands and to tie up in little bays, swim and enjoy our picnic ... A blissed out day." Private boat? Check. Private beach? Check. Now, just close your eyes and pretend you have a private villa, too.
Milos is having a moment
Milos may have once been one of the dreamiest islands you've never heard of, but that's changing. Visitors flocked to sunny Milos (specifically Sarakiniko Beach) in the early 2020s after the fashion houses Jil Sander, Dior, and Louis Vuitton shot advertising campaigns here — and some of those visitors have included celebrities like Anderson Cooper and Justin Bieber. Glossy, professional shots and celebrity selfies are great, but what's even better? The view through the unfiltered lenses of locals and real travelers.
X users call Milos "exquisite" and "paradise." Happily, Redditors say that it is still not overly touristy, and Tripadvisor reviewers who have visited in the peak summer months of July and August report that it's not too crowded. That's good, because summer brings Goldilocks weather to Milos, as this island's windy conditions make evenings enjoyably cool, while those same winds can feel a bit too brisk in other seasons. Sea temperatures, too, can be a bit chilly for comfort even through June and don't reach a swimmable 75 degrees until July.
But oh, what a perfect oasis this is when conditions are just right: White cliffs swoop and swirl above Sarakiniko beach, providing places where you can jump off a cliff into an azure inlet, or just watch other brave souls take the plunge. One Tripadvisor visitor summed up the Sarakiniko experience: "On an island with more than 70 beaches, surely Sarakiniko is the jewel. The lunar-like landscape is unique and the sea vistas from atop the rock are magnificent."
Don't sleep on the Isle of Crete
Don't think Crete is over because it's a household name. While Milos and Naxos may be internet darlings these days, Crete continually gets rave reviews and was named a 2024 Tripadvisor Best of the Best. Yes, summertime brings crowds, but that's because the beaches are epic. Visitors love to post pictures and videos from Elafonissi's pink sand beach. "Paradise on earth. Pink sands ... with water so turquoise its almost like the Caribbean," Redditor @evieamelie writes.
Other favorites include Crete's pebble beaches, where the stones can be so colorful it almost seems as if a Greek God spilled a bag of giant jelly beans on the shore. Elsewhere, they can be white as snow, making the blue water glow like neon under the sun. And if you do get your fill of the crowds, you can always island hop, taking a ferry over to the tiny Cretan island of Gavdos for some relaxing, crowd-free vacation time.
Another Cretan must-do is to hike Samaria Gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Typically, you take a shuttle to the trailhead, then hike downhill through a deep canyon, finishing at the scenic village of Agia Roumeli. It is wildly popular on X. "Hands down the most scenic hike we've done," @nomadandinlove declares. But we recommend staying in Agia Roumeli and hiking backward as an out-and-back, which is considered the "lazy" option — this way, instead of joining the summer crowds, you can have Samaria Gorge all to yourself.
X marks the spot: it's Kefalonia
In a thread on X, one disappointed traveler describes over-crowded Mykonos as "lovely, but full of influencers and it looked like a fake movie set." They then ask for recommendations for alternatives, to which a self-styled digital nomad replies, "Trust me, Kefalonia is the one for you ... far less touristy, and the natural beauty is next level." In contrast to the Cyclades, so stunning in their white and blue starkness, the Ionian island of Kefalonia is verdant and tree-covered, with warm-hued architecture hugging the hillsides.
While other Greek Islands have been famous vacation destinations for decades, Kefalonia didn't start down the tourism development path until later, in part due to a devastating 1953 earthquake. In the rush to rebuild, architectural charm was sacrificed, so the island wasn't considered as picturesque as its neighbors. After the 2001 movie "Captain Corelli's Mandolin" was filmed here, the island began to gain a new reputation for its unspoiled natural beauty. But it's still a secret summertime slam dunk.
One visitor posted a video on X of some wild ponies cavorting in the surf on a rocky beach — how's that for unspoiled nature? No wonder so many on social media gush about the place in superlatives. And if you get homesick for Kefalonia after you return home, all you have to do is put on "Captain Corelli's Mandolin" — or pick up a game controller, because "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" is set entirely on the island.
Our methodology
How do you find hot tips on off-the-radar destinations that are worth the trip? Or which known quantities are truly worth the hype? It takes a village. A village with millions of citizens called X.com. Or the next town over, Reddit. We combed through everything we could find on the Greek Isles, beach by beach, hashtag by hashtag, to ferret out the best of the best. Sometimes, our X villagers posted nothing but one tantalizing, evocative image with a geotag, so we had to zip over to Reddit (where the denizens are wordier) or Tripadvisor (where the locals are fond of reviews and rankings) to flesh out our take on what we learn.