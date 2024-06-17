Viral TikTok Reveals What Happens When Someone On Your Plane Has A Severe Food Allergy

A viral TikTok video shows songwriter Elsie Bay on a flight listening to an announcement from the flight crew stating that a passenger on board has a serious allergy to nuts, and requesting that passengers not eat any while onboard. Bay's expression became panicked and she clamped her mouth shut — because just before boarding, she had eaten a candy bar that contained peanuts. While Bay's reaction charmed viewers, who appreciated how concerned she was about the health of her fellow passengers, she probably didn't need to worry.

According to allergist and immunologist Dr. Martin Smith in an interview with Newsweek, "There is very minimal risk to the peanut allergic passenger. Another passenger eating a Snickers bar, or even a peanut butter sandwich, poses no significant risk to the other passenger." However, airplane guidelines about protecting passengers with serious allergies are still vague, and often left up to the discretion of individual members of the flight crew, who may or may not have accurate knowledge about allergy safety.

While a Snickers bar onboard the same flight as somebody with allergies may be unlikely to do any damage, considering it has been estimated that 500-1000 people die from anaphylaxis every year in the United States alone (via Arch Intern Med) it is important to consider what currently does — and what should — happen when someone on a plane has a severe food allergy.

