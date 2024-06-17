The Best Things To Do In Pisa Beyond Its Touristy Leaning Tower, According To Rick Steves

When you think of Pisa, Italy, it's a pretty good bet that the Leaning Tower springs to mind. The tower started leaning a few years after construction began in the 12th century, and the number of tourists who have a picture of themselves appearing to hold up the tower rivals the stars in the sky. In fact, many tourists skip Pisa or just stop by for a pic of the tower and move on. However, travel pro Rick Steves tells us on his website that there is a lot more to see in Pisa beyond what he calls the "tipsy tower."

When Steves visits, he takes some time to walk around the town and see the other sites. Even right there by the tower is the domed baptistery, which Steves says, "features acoustics so remarkable that echoes last long enough to let you sing three-part harmony — solo." Not only that, the cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta, right next to the tower (pictured above) is a Romanesque wedding cake of a building, and you can spend hours lounging on the grassy area there called the Field of Miracles. That's the merest taste of the rest of Pisa, and Steves has wonderful recommendations beyond that single spot. Here's what you need to know about Pisa and what lies beyond the Tower.