Rick Steves' Best Clothing Tips To Look Like A Local While You're In Europe

Packing for a trip to Europe might seem like a no-brainer process. You're going for a week? Pack a week's worth of clothing. However, this isn't like visiting Disneyland in Florida or strolling the streets of New York City for seven days where you can get away with bringing a big suitcase and leaving it at the hotel. You might be taking a train between cities and countries every day or two and carrying everything with you. If you visit certain religious buildings there are often clothing rules you have to follow. Plus, there are items to dress in that will make you blend in rather than stand out as a tourist. Enter travel pro Rick Steves, who has plenty of advice for packing the right items to make you seem like a local as well as other really important tips for packing light.

From the length of your shorts (or whether to skip them entirely) to covering your shoulders and knees at churches, there are a lot of things for you to know before you go. We've also got a few tips to keep toiletry bag light as well. Here's how to avoid some easy-to-make clothing mistakes as a tourist in places like Italy, France, Spain, and the rest of Europe.