One Of America's Most Underrated And Adventure-Packed National Parks Is Also Its Largest

In addition to boasting more than 2,500 islands, including one with stunning black sand beaches and another that is ideal for nature lovers, Alaska is also home to an enormous chunk of wilderness that even many of the most adept national park visitors have missed: Wrangell-St Elias National Park & Preserve. This park is about the size of the entire nation of Switzerland, and yet, in 2022, the National Park Service reported that there were only 65,236 visitors to the park that year. The park's main attraction is probably also what keeps so many visitors away: Its true wilderness.

There are many U.S. national parks to visit if you want to avoid crowds and admire wildlife, but Wrangell-St Elias is on another level. This park only has two routes suitable for cars, and they're both dirt roads. If you've been dreaming of an adventure that is also a complete retreat from society, this is it. You might see grizzly, black, and polar bears, as well as other wildlife, including lynx, bison, and moose, while traversing the rugged landscape and standing in the shadows of ancient mountains and glaciers. But unless you choose to stick to the most popular trails in the park, you probably won't see very many other human beings — except those you bring with you.