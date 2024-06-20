Is Your Passport Still Valid Even If It Has Your Maiden Name On It?

Getting married is an exciting time in one's life. For folks who decide to change their last name though, there are a lot of considerations and changes to make. You have to update all kinds of documents like your social security card, driver's license, credit cards, and, of course, your passport. Doing all of that takes time. So what if you're headed out of the country shortly after changing your name — can you still use your old passport? The answer is a little complicated.

At some point after a name change, you will need to get a whole new passport from the State Department. But that takes time. As of this writing, the standard processing for passports is six to eight weeks, expedited is two to three weeks, and urgently needed within two weeks requires an appointment. Especially for out-of-country honeymooners departing right after a wedding, there's a good chance you won't get your passport in time. And don't forget to check if you need a passport when traveling by cruise, because you may not be exempt.

There is some good news though. If you received your passport within the last year and also changed your name within that time frame, the State Department doesn't charge you any additional passport fees when you get a new one. Unless you pay for expediting, that is. However, when you do get your new passport though you should hang on to your old one because you shouldn't get rid of old passports.

