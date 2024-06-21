5 Cities Across The Globe To Visit If You Love Paris
The loveliness of Paris is undeniable. But if you've done your fair share of visiting the City of Light, strolling the Jardins du Luxembourg, and admiring the Notre Dame Cathedral with a crêpe in hand, you might be in search of a new experience. Luckily, you can find glimmers of Paris in cities around the world.
From cafe-clad boulevards to the remnants of French colonialism, each of these cities has a dusting of the particular brand of "je ne sais quoi" made famous by the City of Lights. Whether you choose to tromp a motorbike beehive in Vietnam in search of the city's stunning examples of Neoclassical architecture or you want to bounce between a litany of cafes in Australia, there's truly an alternative Paris for everyone.
Dine on French fusion cuisine to rival the great kitchens of Le Cordon Bleu, enjoy a glass of wine on an outdoor terrace while the city slips by, or explore a castle that will remind you of the gleaming halls of Versailles. Paris lovers won't be able to deny that these cities can stand up to the magic that the French capital oozes. Here are five cities across the globe that will give you the same warm, fuzzy feelings of Paris!
Uncover French architecture in Hanoi, Vietnam
Hanoi lies thousands of miles to the east of the City of Light, but visitors might be surprised at how similar certain corners of the city feel. Once a French colony, Vietnam's northern capital has plenty of leftovers that scream "Paris." Referred to as the "Paris of the East," France took control over the city in 1883 and subsequently began grooming Hanoi to its tastes in both architecture and cuisine.
If you're looking for Parisian features, make a beeline for Hanoi's French Quarter. This area oozes French charm with the architecture to boot. Situated in the shadow of towering skyscrapers, this section of the city has the character and charm of both Paris' arrondissements and the French countryside. One of the best examples of French architecture is the Hanoi Opera House, a Neoclassical masterpiece painted in the popular golden hue. St. Joseph's Cathedral, with its Neo-Gothic architecture, might transport you to a French city, and the sunshine-yellow Presidential Palace and Hoa Lo Prison are also nearby if you want to continue your tour of Frenchie facades.
Don't leave Hanoi without sampling some of the culinary creations that the French-inspired. The famous bánh mi sandwich is the perfect fusion of crusty French bread and bright, zingy herbs from Vietnamese cuisine, while coffee fanatics will love Hanoi's take on a classic café au lait in their own concoction with sweetened condensed milk.
Seek out castles in Québec City, Canada
As a Francophone region, Québec has been heavily influenced by French culture and, in turn, Paris. Frequently touted as one of the most European cities in North America, Québec City wows with hilltop castles and light-strewn alleyways in which to hide away. French fur traders were the first Europeans to bring glimmers of Paris to Québec in the 16th century, although their influence has now spanned centuries.
No visit to the capital of Québec Province would be complete without stopping by the famed Château Frontenac. Perched on top of a hill overlooking the St. Lawrence River, this castle-cum-hotel was originally opened in 1893. Go on a guided tour to learn more about this gilded palace before diving into the Old City within the fortified walls just below the chateau. A UNESCO World Heritage Site and over 400 years old, this area of town has an undeniably European feel. Make your way to the Petit-Champlain, a tiny street lined with cozy shops, for an extra dose of charm.
Where Québec City's French influence really shines through is in the food. Seek out culinary staples like French onion soup and crêpes, alongside decidedly more Canadian eats like the classic poutine. In fact, Québec has its very own homage to fromage. The Route des Fromages Capitale-Nationale snakes its way through the city, delighting cheese lovers with French classics like brie and camembert.
Linger at cafes in Melbourne, Australia
Much like Paris, Melbourne's cafe culture is legendary. An avocado toast and flat white mecca, swap out famous Parisian cafes like Les Deux Magots or Café de Flore in favor of Higher Ground and Abacus. That's only scratching the surface in terms of Melbourne's coffee shop scene. You can also indulge in a literal taste of Paris at Reine & La Rue's Cathedral Room, built inside the original Melbourne Stock Exchange.
Aside from all things cafe, Melbourne is similar to Paris in other ways. You'll find traces of Neoclassical and Baroque architecture strewn across the city, from Pran Central to the Royal Exhibition Building. To find a concentration of these beautiful landmarks, head to Collins Street in the heart of the city, where facade after facade oozes Parisian charm. If you're after a scenic picnic along the Seine, you can always lounge along the banks of the Yarra River, which runs straight through Melbourne's downtown.
Known for its nearby vino regions, Melbourne will also wow in the world of wine. Much like Paris, perched near the famed wine regions of Burgundy and Champagne, Melbs is surrounded by leafy vineyards that also provide a great way to get out in Australia's natural beauty. Enjoy a glass of local shiraz at Bijou in the trendy East End neighborhood, or make a day trip to the Yarra Valley to enjoy Chardonnay galore.
Learn why Budapest, Hungary is called the Paris of the East
Let the architecture extravaganza begin on a visit to Budapest, Hungary! While Paris is world renowned for its Haussmann and Beaux-Arts beauties, Budapest might give the City of Light a run for its money. Dripping with Baroque, Art Nouveau, Gothic Revival, and Renaissance masterpieces, you can hardly turn a corner without audibly gasping. While there's no doubt that the Hungarian Parliament Building is the star of the show, Budapest has plenty of other architectural gems that are worthy of seeking out. St. Stephen's Basilica is a grand example of Neo-Classical, while Matthias Church glows on Buda's precipice with colorful tiles.
The Danube River runs through the heart of Budapest and is as much a part of its identity as the Seine is to Paris. Hop aboard a river cruise by night, much like you could in the City of Light, and see the city's best sites aglow. You might also get the chance to sample Hungary's famous wine from the nearby town of Eger.
Another similarity that Paris and Budapest share is an incredibly rich history. Explore more of the city's often painful past, caught at the crossroads of World War I and II, at museums like the House of Terror, Hungarian National Museum, and Hungarian National Gallery. All of these provide an in-depth look at Hungary as a nation while also shining light on the city's most pivotal moments.
Stroll the wide boulevards of Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's no secret that Buenos Aires has been heavily influenced by Europe over the decades. Following World War I, many Europeans flocked to the Argentinian capital, seeking a fresh start and bringing with them traditions and heritage. Known as the "Paris of South America," Buenos Aires is a seductive beauty with wide boulevards that mirror that of the Champs-Élysées.
If you're trying to recreate a trip to Paris, head straight for the Recoleta neighborhood. Much like Paris, you'll pass opulent residencias and palaces before coming across a place a bit less cheerful. The Recoleta Cemetery rivals the City of Light's famous Cimetière Père-Lachaise. Unlike Paris' cemeteries and their infamous underground catacombs, most of the Recoleta graves are above ground in mausoleums. Many tours take visitors through this hallowed ground, strolling past famous graves like that of Eva Perón.
Much like Paris, Buenos Aires has sprawling green spaces. Trade in the Jardin du Luxembourg and Jardins des Tuileries for Jardín Botánico or the Buenos Aires Eco-Park. If you really want some room to spread out, you could also swap the mammoth Bois de Boulogne for Buenos Aires' Los Bosques de Palermo. At almost 1,000 acres, there are endless corners to explore. Rent paddle boats, make a pit stop at the Planetarium, or find something to eat among the swaying palms.