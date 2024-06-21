5 Cities Across The Globe To Visit If You Love Paris

The loveliness of Paris is undeniable. But if you've done your fair share of visiting the City of Light, strolling the Jardins du Luxembourg, and admiring the Notre Dame Cathedral with a crêpe in hand, you might be in search of a new experience. Luckily, you can find glimmers of Paris in cities around the world.

From cafe-clad boulevards to the remnants of French colonialism, each of these cities has a dusting of the particular brand of "je ne sais quoi" made famous by the City of Lights. Whether you choose to tromp a motorbike beehive in Vietnam in search of the city's stunning examples of Neoclassical architecture or you want to bounce between a litany of cafes in Australia, there's truly an alternative Paris for everyone.

Dine on French fusion cuisine to rival the great kitchens of Le Cordon Bleu, enjoy a glass of wine on an outdoor terrace while the city slips by, or explore a castle that will remind you of the gleaming halls of Versailles. Paris lovers won't be able to deny that these cities can stand up to the magic that the French capital oozes. Here are five cities across the globe that will give you the same warm, fuzzy feelings of Paris!

