Is Rome's Iconic Trevi Fountain A Total Tourist Trap Or Must-See?

You've probably seen glorious pictures like the one above of Rome's famous Trevi Fountain. It's an iconic spot whose recognizability rivals the Colosseum and the Forum, despite being built in the 18th century C.E. Featuring soaring Baroque sculptures of the sea god Oceanus, hippocampi (horses with fish tails), and the goddesses of Abundance and Health, it has captured the imagination of tourists since it first appeared. Of course, if you try to take a picture like this one, you're going to have to do some creative photo editing to remove the hundreds of other tourists out of the frame. You'll likely hear people call the Trevi Fountain a tourist trap, and they're not completely wrong.

It's absolutely beautiful, but on a recent trip to Rome, we were stuck with wall-to-wall people there, complete with shoving and yelling. Plus, it's so busy and popular that there are strict rules for tourists who visit the Trevi Fountain. You can't drink or eat there, you can't sit on the edge or you'll be fined, and in 2020, the then-mayor of Rome even proposed limiting the number of people who can visit each day.

Rome has an awful lot of gorgeous fountains, so should you skip this one and see others instead? We've got all the info you need about the Trevi Fountain, and a few alternatives, including one you've likely seen in films.