Follow One Crucial Rule To Avoid Looking Like A Tourist While Driving In Italy

Italy is a gorgeous country and if you only stay in big cities Rome or Venice, you're missing out on some incredible scenery. While you can take trains to many places, some people prefer the freedom that having a car gives you. You can decide last minute to jump in and drive to, say, Montepulciano or Cortona, or just keep going to see where you end up. That said, there are rules to know about driving in Italy, and not following one of them is going to out you as a tourist immediately. That rule is about passing other cars and letting them pass you.

Advertisement

As you motor along Italy's roadways, you should note that the left lane is for passing other cars. That doesn't just apply to when you're passing someone else. If you see someone flashing lights at you from behind, that's an indication that they want to pass. It seems like a small thing, but not knowing this rule can cause Italian drivers to become annoyed. That's not the only crucial transportation mistake people make in Italy. There are other rules you need to know to avoid fines that will follow you back to America, and to stay as safe as possible. Here's what you need to know about the rules for driving in Italy.