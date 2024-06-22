Portugal's Easiest-To-Enjoy City Is A Less Crowded Mini Lisbon, According To Rick Steves

The University of Coimbra (pictured) sits atop a hill, which Rick Steves describes as a lovely place to walk around. He mentions an elevator to take you halfway up (and a funicular the rest of the way). Even if you walk, it's worth the effort to see one of the oldest universities in the world, founded in 1290. The 16th-century campus is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reportedly one of only five universities to have received the designation.

Inside, you'll find King João's Library or Biblioteca Joanina, a Baroque 18th-century spot that holds thousands and thousands of books, along with a colony of bats. The creatures help get rid of any insects threatening the old books. Decoration covers every inch of the library, and you could spend hours just observing. The university, once autonomously governed, even has a prison. You can visit the library, the chapel on the grounds, and the chemistry lab for around $15.

Steves suggests eating at the university cafeteria for an inexpensive and fun meal. He also recommends the nearby Machado de Castro Museum, which is in a former bishop's palace. It features incredible art from the 14th to the 16th centuries, with vaulted halls from the Roman era underneath that you can walk through.

