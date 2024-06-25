This Beautiful Hard-To-Reach Beach Is Known As An Oregon Secret

The sharp, salty seaweed scent of the ocean braces your nostrils. A sneaker wave hits the jagged rock formations encircling the beach and shoots skyward with a thunderous roar, drowning out the metric "Caw! Caw! Caw!" of hovering seagulls. The morning fog lifts as you wander through a cave-like arch and spy some basking sea lions. Suddenly, you find the sweet spot, deep in this sheltered cove, out of the wind. Then the sun breaks out, and it feels like a little miracle.

The wind and waves have carved the Oregon Coast into a thing of rare beauty, but the trade-off is unpredictable weather. An Oregon beach day is often about wading through tide pools in rubber boots, digging for clams, or building forts and lean-tos out of the jumbled heaps of driftwood that line the shore at places like the stunning Cannon Beach.

The good news is that this stretch of coast is known as the Banana Belt for its 191 sunny days per year, so you might get lucky. Just remember that fleece and flannel are your Pacific Northwest friends, and prepare to have whatever kind of beach day Mother Nature has planned for you, including wind, rain, and fog. There's a good reason locals are fond of saying, "Oregonians don't tan; they rust." And it's no wonder Portlanders' favorite pastime is wrapping their mittens around the best cup of coffee in all of America.

