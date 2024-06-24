The Payment Method Rick Steves Avoids Using While Traveling Abroad

Spending money while traveling is vastly different from spending at home. You might breeze through your local grocery store with a debit card or a tap of your phone (Apple Pay, anyone?), but in a foreign country? Better be on your toes. In addition to figuring out how much cash to have on hand or using every hack in the book to stay on budget, you need to make sure your hard-earned money remains safe. And who better to tell us how than travel guru Rick Steves? His advice: Dump the debit card and stick with your credit card the entirety of the trip, with one tiny exception.

Steves has practically lived half his life on the road, so he knows a thing or two about keeping your money safe while you're out exploring the world. He's got tips on everything from dodging pickpockets in Europe to keeping your cards secure. His top tip is to forego the use of your debit card and rely on your cash and credit cards instead. This way, you get to minimize the chances of having your bank account compromised.

"Because a debit card pulls funds directly from your bank account, potential charges incurred by a thief will stay on your account while your bank investigates," the "Rick Steves' Europe" host wrote on his website. "For that reason, I limit my debit card use to cash-machine withdrawals. To make purchases, I pay with a credit card or cash."

