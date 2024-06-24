The Unpleasing Way That California's Ocean Waters Differ From Others

California is renowned for its outstanding weather. This is especially true for the Golden State's coast, which covers 840 miles. So it's no wonder that Californians are said to be living in an endless summer. Nevertheless, beachgoers are in for a surprise when they step foot into the Pacific Ocean. The water may look inviting, especially on a sunny day. However, regardless of the season, the ocean is exceptionally chilly. Rarely does the water temperature climb above 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Notably, temperatures throughout the year typically range from the 50s to 60s.

In comparison, Florida and Hawaii, popular beach destinations in the country, have warm year-round water temperatures in the 70s and 80s. In the summer, the water in Florida can even reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're wondering why there is such a stark difference in temperatures in the sea and on land in California, there is, of course, a scientific explanation. The crisp seawater is a result of several factors, including the California Current, which carries chilly Alaskan waters down to California's coast.

Then there's coastal upwelling. This is when wind, aided by Earth's rotation, brings in cold water from beneath the ocean. This is also what leads to California's notorious "June Gloom," when cloud cover and fog are more common. So California's weather is not so perfect after all, and some beaches have been known to have exceptionally frigid ocean water.

