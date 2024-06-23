Avoid Planning A Summer Trip To The Most Mosquito-Infested City In America
Millions of people flock to Los Angeles every year, and in 2023 alone, it welcomed a staggering 49.1 million visitors, nearly hitting pre-pandemic highs, per L.A. Tourism. Who can blame them? There's no shortage of things to do in La La Land. From relishing unforgettable food, art, and hikes to checking out the most-filmed beaches, the so-called City of Angels has something for everyone. And let's not forget the fantastic weather year-round, so you can visit whenever the mood strikes. Unfortunately, you might want to reconsider that during the summer months. L.A. has lost some of its sparkle, thanks to being anointed with the not-so-glamorous title of being the most mosquito-infested city in the country.
Two pest control companies (Terminix and Orkin) have declared Los Angeles the reigning champ of mosquitoes, with New York City trailing behind in second place. While you might think this is just a minor inconvenience, think again. According to the CDC, mosquitoes are dangerous pests that can carry diseases like dengue, malaria, and West Nile virus. Since 2021, these pesky insects have become a recurring problem in Los Angeles, prompting the city to pull out all the stops to fight them. "Californians have never experienced mosquito bites like they currently are having to endure due to these new daytime biters," Susanne Kluh, director of scientific-technical services at the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District, told The Washington Post. "This is really, really putting a big burden on our lifestyle. It's life-changing for Californians."
Los Angeles has a major mosquito problem
Los Angeles isn't exactly a stranger to mosquitoes, with species like Culex buzzing around for ages. But now, the city faces a new menace: Aedes aegypti, aka the "yellow fever mosquito." A study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases found that these pests hitched a ride from Asia in 2001 via a large shipment of bamboo and have multiplied over the years. They are known to target ankles and legs and even puncture through clothing. They are incredibly tough to eradicate, with standard methods barely making a dent.
"The tools we have to control them, the insecticides and the larvicides, they do work," Omar Akbari, an associate professor of cell and developmental biology at UC San Diego, explained to LAist. "But these mosquitoes, they can breathe in little small containers — a little bottle cap. They can lay their eggs, and their eggs can completely [dry] out and sit there for an entire year. And then when it rains, they just kind of hatch out."
Scientists note that due to climate change, these pests are thriving even more, reveling in Los Angeles' increasing humidity. "These are tropical mosquitoes, so the fact they were able to entrench themselves in our Mediterranean climate — or what should be a Mediterranean climate — boggled our minds at first," Levy Sun, communications director of mosquito and vector control in San Gabriel Valley, shared with The Washington Post. "They just erupted across Southern California in a few short years."
The city has started aggressively fighting against mosquitoes
With mosquitoes posing a serious threat, Los Angeles has devised a plan to fight them. Interestingly, it involves even more mosquitoes. In April 2024, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District announced its Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) pilot program. This innovative approach involves releasing sterile male mosquitoes, hoping they'll mate with female mosquitoes and throw a wrench into their reproduction cycles. If successful, whatever eggs the female mosquitoes produce won't hatch, leading to a significant decline in their population.
"I believe, fingers crossed, that we can drop the population size," said Solomon Birhanie, scientific director for the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, told The Los Angeles Times. "People are complaining that they can't go into their backyard or barbecue in the summer. So we needed something to strengthen our Aedes control."
Naturally, it will take some time to see if this plan pays off, so maybe hold off on booking your trip to La La Land for now. But if you're determined to visit anyway, it will take more than the TikTok-viral coffee hack to be mosquito-free. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommends covering up with pants and long-sleeve shirts. It's also crucial to use insect repellent with tested and proven ingredients like DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.