Avoid Planning A Summer Trip To The Most Mosquito-Infested City In America

Millions of people flock to Los Angeles every year, and in 2023 alone, it welcomed a staggering 49.1 million visitors, nearly hitting pre-pandemic highs, per L.A. Tourism. Who can blame them? There's no shortage of things to do in La La Land. From relishing unforgettable food, art, and hikes to checking out the most-filmed beaches, the so-called City of Angels has something for everyone. And let's not forget the fantastic weather year-round, so you can visit whenever the mood strikes. Unfortunately, you might want to reconsider that during the summer months. L.A. has lost some of its sparkle, thanks to being anointed with the not-so-glamorous title of being the most mosquito-infested city in the country.

Two pest control companies (Terminix and Orkin) have declared Los Angeles the reigning champ of mosquitoes, with New York City trailing behind in second place. While you might think this is just a minor inconvenience, think again. According to the CDC, mosquitoes are dangerous pests that can carry diseases like dengue, malaria, and West Nile virus. Since 2021, these pesky insects have become a recurring problem in Los Angeles, prompting the city to pull out all the stops to fight them. "Californians have never experienced mosquito bites like they currently are having to endure due to these new daytime biters," Susanne Kluh, director of scientific-technical services at the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District, told The Washington Post. "This is really, really putting a big burden on our lifestyle. It's life-changing for Californians."

