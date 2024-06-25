Sleep Sounder With This Easy Hotel Hack Using An Item Already In The Room

When you're traveling, your hotel basically becomes your home away from home — except it's often way better, especially when it comes to the sleeping setup. You get a massive bed that feels like you're floating on clouds, high-thread-count sheets that feel heavenly on the skin, and dimmable lights that you can adjust to your liking to set the perfect mood. It's no wonder many of us sleep like babies in hotels. But there's one thing that even some of the best hotels still manage to mess up: curtains that refuse to close properly.

Advertisement

Despite many hotels boasting thick, light-blocking curtains, the way they're built into the window can be ridiculously counterintuitive. Even with the fancy built-in adjusters, these curtains sometimes won't close all the way, letting in those pesky slivers of light. And if you're fighting off jet lag, it becomes a big problem. But here's a not-so-little secret: the solution is right there in your closet — the humble clothes hanger.

You probably never think about those hangers just chilling in the hotel closet, especially if you're only staying a night or two and can't be bothered to unpack and hang your clothes separately. But those built-in clips on the hangers? Absolute lifesavers for those who can't get proper shuteye with even a little bit of light exposure. Just use the clips to pinch the curtains shut, and you instantly have total darkness, perfect for a better night's (or day's) sleep. Who knew something so simple could save the day?

Advertisement