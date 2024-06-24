This Scenic, Spine-Chilling Hike In Spain Was Once The Most Dangerous Walk In The World

Strap on your helmet and get ready to file along a walkway that runs along a sheer cliff face with a deadly drop below! This is the Caminito del Rey, and it was once considered the most dangerous walk in the world. Today, the famous route is a wooden boardwalk attached to a Spanish cliffside that descends into a gorge hundreds of feet below. When it was built around the turn of the 19th century, it was a narrow cement passage for construction workers to cross the gorge. The views of the river far below are staggering. Tragically, it also used to be a seriously risky walk.

Once it stopped being regularly used by workers, this dizzying route wasn't checked for safety and was desperately in need of repair. Like Hawaii's Stairway to Heaven, the notorious hike in Oahu that eventually was shut down for being too dangerous, the views on this walk are so beautiful that daredevils continued to come. Even as portions of the walkway began to crumble and fall away from the cliffside, visitors kept coming, and this place received its deadly reputation. While it has since been restored, this much safer route is still a draw for daring travelers from around the world.