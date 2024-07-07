This Underrated City In Denmark Is A Mini Copenhagen Without The Crowds And Prices
If Denmark is on your destination bucket list, you've likely considered a trip to Copenhagen, a city full of culture, history, and, of course, the famous Tivoli Gardens. However, it's also known for peak summer crowds all hoping to explore the city's gems. While famed travel writer and host Rick Steves offers many travel tips, including the importance of timing your visits, he recommends exploring lesser-known destinations, too. In the case of Copenhagen, that means heading three hours west to visit a slightly smaller version of Danish living in the city of Aarhus.
Although it's a bit further than the mini version of Denmark you can find in the town of Solvang, California, a trip to Aarhus means exploring more than food and architecture. It means embracing the Danish philosophy of hygge — the belief that life is lived in the little things. While there are plenty of noteworthy sites to see, hygge (pronounced "hoo-ga") gives you permission to enjoy peaceful moments of contemplation and quality time with loved ones, so remember to slow down and find contentment in the journey.
Not only are the best things in life free, but when you choose Aarhus over Copenhagen, you'll likely see savings on lodging, food, transportation, and other expenses due to an overall lower cost of living. Generally speaking, Aarhus is further off the radar than the larger and more metropolitan Copenhagen, giving visitors a chance to embrace all the Danish charm at a slower pace and lower budget.
Museums and art in Aarhus
Aarhus is quintessentially Danish, from its food to its intellect. Known colloquially as "The City of Smiles," there are multiple ways to find pleasure in there. Like many places, getting up early provides a unique perspective on the city as it comes to life. Then launch into your day by checking out some of the museums.
For a history lesson, visit the Occupation Museum, which portrays life during the German occupation of Denmark during the early 1940s. Traveling even further back in time, stop by the underground Viking Museum to better understand the age when Vikings called Aarhus home. For a mind-bending experience, tour the unique Museum Ovartaci, an ode to psychiatry. It not only educates about psychiatry and the history of the psychiatric hospital onsite, but it also features artwork by a longtime resident.
Speaking of artwork, no trip to Aarhus would be complete without a walk through the Aros Art Museum (pictured). Art has a long history in the city, and Aros, established in 1859, contains Denmark's oldest collection outside of Copenhagen. In addition to physical art pieces, the building is a form of art you can see as you enter the city. Look for the rainbow-colored ring around the top of the structure, and when you visit, walk around it to take in the expansive views. For another stellar viewpoint, head to the rooftop of the Salling department store, where you'll find a garden, art pieces, a cafe, and a glass skywalk.
Buildings and gardens in Aarhus
Simply walking around the city of Aarhus is a cost-effective way to fall in love with it. Both art and a living museum, Den Gamle By (pictured) is made up of dozens of buildings that have been moved to the location from different areas around the country. Representing snapshots of daily life from 1864 to 2014, visitors may open doors to encounter 'citizens' cooking or performing chores in traditional manners.
For another peek into an earlier time in the city, meander through The Latin Quarter for shopping or nightlife. It's the oldest segment of the town, dating back to the late 1300s. While you're in the area, visit Aarhus Cathedral. Take in the architectural design that originated in 1201 and step inside to see the altar and frescoes.
The Danish embrace the outdoors, and Aarhus is the outdoor capital of the country. Head to the Aarhus Botanical Garden and wander through the tropical foliage, or set up a picnic. The city features many large recreational areas, such as Marselisborg Memorial Park, near the royal family's castle. Since Aarhus is located on a harbor, all water activities are popular, as is riding bikes along a coastal trail called European Long Distance Path E1 that leaves directly from town. You can also ride bikes on an old railway, play disc golf, take a short drive to go mountain biking, or traverse through an elevated obstacle course. Whatever your Danish passions, you can experience them in Aarhus.