This Underrated City In Denmark Is A Mini Copenhagen Without The Crowds And Prices

If Denmark is on your destination bucket list, you've likely considered a trip to Copenhagen, a city full of culture, history, and, of course, the famous Tivoli Gardens. However, it's also known for peak summer crowds all hoping to explore the city's gems. While famed travel writer and host Rick Steves offers many travel tips, including the importance of timing your visits, he recommends exploring lesser-known destinations, too. In the case of Copenhagen, that means heading three hours west to visit a slightly smaller version of Danish living in the city of Aarhus.

Although it's a bit further than the mini version of Denmark you can find in the town of Solvang, California, a trip to Aarhus means exploring more than food and architecture. It means embracing the Danish philosophy of hygge — the belief that life is lived in the little things. While there are plenty of noteworthy sites to see, hygge (pronounced "hoo-ga") gives you permission to enjoy peaceful moments of contemplation and quality time with loved ones, so remember to slow down and find contentment in the journey.

Not only are the best things in life free, but when you choose Aarhus over Copenhagen, you'll likely see savings on lodging, food, transportation, and other expenses due to an overall lower cost of living. Generally speaking, Aarhus is further off the radar than the larger and more metropolitan Copenhagen, giving visitors a chance to embrace all the Danish charm at a slower pace and lower budget.

