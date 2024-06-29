Are Passport Covers Worthwhile Or Just A Waste Of Money?

On the pro side, using a cover that can hold other items you need for your trip may help you remember to pack your passport in the first place. For instance, some covers have windows for your vaccine card or other information you need to have handy when traveling, like your boarding pass. Others have slots to use as a wallet. As an added benefit, covers you can find online even include RFID protection, as many passports contain RFID chips.

While you have your choice of materials, a cover with a water-resistant lining or outside can keep your ID card safe if you get caught in the rain or have a tendency to spill your drinks. While some passports feature quite a bit of plastic inside, particularly the newer ones, they still use a lot of paper. A cover can keep it from tearing when you rummage through your bag. If you pick one in a bright color, it also makes your passport easier to find in your carry-on.

On the con side, you can't keep your passport in its case when you go through passport control, meaning that, along with whatever else you carrying, you need your hands to take it out. While this might not present much of a hassle while visiting a single country, it can get annoying if you travel a lot or hit several countries while on your trip.

