The Popular Fruit That Holds A Scandalous Secret Message While On A Cruise

Even within the swinger community, the pineapple symbol seems like more of an inside joke than a legitimate signal, considering how much easier it would be to post on a designated dating app or social media community to meet other interested parties. However, you may still spot a few upside-down pineapples on your next cruise.

As silly as the idea of using an inverted pineapple magnet to signal to other passengers on your cruise that you're not single but still ready to mingle might seem, people definitely do it. According to one Reddit user who claims they and their partner always put an upside-down pineapple on their door, people rarely knock out of the blue looking to party just because they spotted a magnet. Instead, they're more likely to flirt with other couples in common areas like bars and use the pineapple symbol as a way of signaling their interest to other people who are already in the know.

Of course, many swingers are more likely to choose cruises where their lifestyle won't be a secret. There are nude cruises like Bare Necessities, which is exactly what it sounds like. Other cruises are specifically designed to appeal to adults on the hunt for an erotic adventure, like Bliss Cruise, Desire Cruises, or Temptation Cruises.

