This One-Of-A-Kind National Park Has Striking Scenery That Looks Like An Alien Planet

You're standing on top of a sand dune so snowy white it seems as if you've been transported to an alien planet in a faraway galaxy. Undulating white waves of sand, the color and texture of refined sugar stretch out in every direction as far as you can see. Face west and a range of hazy purple mountains line the horizon, but face due east, and from the right angle, the only colors visible are the pure white of the sand, and the pure cerulean blue of the sky. It doesn't seem like something you should be able to see on this Earth. Welcome to New Mexico's White Sands National Park, located approximately 50 miles northeast of Las Cruces.

The park is compact, and you can do and see everything in a day or two, making it a perfect pit stop if you're road-tripping to a place like Santa Fe to sample a cacao ceremony. Start with the 8-mile scenic drive along dunes drive. Once you are deep into the park, the roadways are covered in compacted white sand (it's made of gypsum, the same substance used to make the sheetrock that lines your living room walls), so no blacktop is visible, and it's easy to pretend you're driving a landing module — a fun game if you have kids on board. You'll even see why car companies love to film ads here.