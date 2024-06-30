Why It Can Actually Be A Bad Thing To Look Too Nice For Your Passport Photo

Considering you will probably have the same passport photo for the next 10 years, it makes total sense to want to get the best picture possible. TikTok and YouTube have a lot of makeup tutorials to help you look your finest — but is there such a thing as looking too nice in your passport photo? Unfortunately, depending on your definition of looking your best, the answer can be yes. First and foremost, your passport is a form of identification, and if the look you choose for your photo is too far from how you look every day, it might raise red flags for airport security.

Advertisement

That's not to say that you can't put on a little mascara or have your stylist give you a shape-up the morning of your photo — just don't do anything too radical. You're going to need to show your passport to people every time you get on a plane, whenever your Airbnb host asks for a copy, and even when you try to enter the National Park of American Samoa. As nice as it would be to have them think you look good in the photo, if they don't recognize you, it's going to be extremely frustrating and potentially a little embarrassing to have to prove who you are.