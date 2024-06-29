One Crucial Thing Tourists Should Consider When Packing For An International Trip

Part of what makes international travel so exciting, aside from the sights and eats, is the immersion into a new culture. However, there is one element of culture you may not consider while packing: Whether certain clothing is appropriate or not. For every place you visit, there will be a certain standard for public appearances. That's part of the reason so many travelers strive to look like a local whenever they travel. At the end of the day, how you pack for a trip is up to you, though there can be real-world consequences for dressing inappropriately.

Back in 2019, for instance, a Taiwanese tourist was cited for wearing a string bikini in the Philippines. While a swimsuit may sound like no big deal, if there are modesty rules in place then ignoring them could be a legal matter. Boracay Inter-Agency Management and Rehabilitation Group chief Natividad Bernardino told the Philippine News Agency that customs must be respected, even by tourists. "We have our own cultural values as Filipinos and Asians. They should be able to respect that," Bernardino told the outlet. The news agency noted that the tourist was fined 2,500 PHP, or the equivalent of about $42.

It's like the clothes-packing mistake travelers make when going to Disney World: There may not be significant consequences outside of being uncomfortable, but it will impact your adventure one way or another. So, how can you avoid this social faux-pas?

