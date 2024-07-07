One Of The Cheapest Family-Friendly Beach Vacations In The US Is Found In This East Coast City

Jacksonville's history is closely tied to the military presence at nearby Camp Lejeune and the New River Air Station, and country pride and national history can be explored at many locations. Check out the publicly accessible Onslow County Vietnam Memorial and scan the 58,229 names of the American soldiers who fell in the war. Located at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens, you'll also see the Beirut Memorial, the Montford Point Marine Memorial, and the 9/11 Memorial Beam from the World Trade Center.

Even shopping in the area takes on a military vibe. Peruse the goods at Jacksonville Mall and along Western Boulevard before heading to Saigon Sam's Military Surplus, an outpost for outdoor clothing and gear. Wherever you are in town and the surrounding area, you'll see references to the armed forces. From the longstanding history of Camp Lejeune training on the beach to the fact that you still have to travel through the base to reach Onslow Beach, embrace this central element as part of the area's cultural significance.

To further explore other aspects of the area, check out the North Carolina Maritime Museum, the plantation house that is Bellamy Mansion, and let the kids experience the Children's Museum of Jacksonville. If you're looking for something different, try the Self-Love Museum or the Museum of the Bizarre. However you package your Jacksonville vacation, you'll save a bundle while still getting to take that much-needed beach vacation.

