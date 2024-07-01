Disturbing TikTok Shows Why You Should Be Cautious Of Water Bottles In A Cruise Cabin

While the TikToker presented the video as a money-saving hack and later claimed that it was just a prank, there was a swift backlash from viewers who didn't find the idea of someone messing with their water bottles funny. Some commenters stated that they would never drink the water bottles available for sale in the cabins on their cruises for this exact reason, with some even sharing that they had worried about the bottles being tampered with by previous passengers. Others were simply grossed out, with one TikTok commenter stating, "This upsets me because my family and I used those water bottles. Not using them again!"

Carnival did not find the video particularly funny either. Some of the concerned TikTok viewers contacted the company about the video, and according to a now unavailable Facebook post from Carnival Cruise Line's Brand Ambassador John Heald (via Cruise), the person who made the original video had been banned from ever taking another Carnival cruise because of her "hack."