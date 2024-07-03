This US Airline Is Finally Adding Tasty Cold Brew To Its Drink Lineup

As of July 1, 2024, those flying with United Airlines have the opportunity to order cold brew coffees from illy during their trip. If you hope for a cold, refreshing drink with a caffeine boost and want to avoid carbonated beverages so you don't get an upset stomach during your flight, you're in luck. United passengers can now order these pre-prepared canned coffees on flights over 300 miles (nearly all of United's routes).

Aaron McMillan, Managing Director, Hospitality Programs at United Airlines, provided insight on the new offering in a press release: "As more people than ever take to the skies this summer, we are thrilled to offer fliers a new premium drink, and we're proud to be the only major U.S. airline currently serving cold brew onboard most flights. We know fliers enjoy a pick-me-up during travel, and illy's canned cold brew is the perfect beverage option for coffee lovers looking to stay energized and focused during their trip."