One Of The US' Prettiest Mountain Towns Is This Western Treasure That Looks Like Europe's Alps

There's a reason Park City was chosen as a location for the Olympics, and the two world-class ski resorts that straddle it, Park City Mountain Resort and the Deer Valley Resort, prove the point. Plus, the entire family can enjoy a day at the Utah Olympic Park, which features bobsledding, a slide and airbag jump for youngsters, an alpine slide, a suspended obstacle course, tubing, ziplining, and more.

Even if you simply want to take in the view without climbing or riding to the peaks, you'll find plenty to do in this mountain town. Check out one of the many golf courses, such as Park City Golf Homes, Promontory, Tuhaye, Glenwild, Marcella, Victory Ranch, and Red Ledges. The community calendar is also stuffed with activities ranging from live outdoor music to a selection of festivals. Watch for the eye-catching Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Festival and immerse yourself in an outdoor gallery at The Park City Kimball Arts Festival. Plus, the town celebrates culinary delights during The Park City Food and Wine Classic.

Whether you want amazing food, a wellness retreat, a walk amongst wildflowers, or a day on the slopes, the pretty town of Park City has got you covered. Although it provides much of the European Alps' highlight reel without a passport requirement, if you want to see the Alps in person, consider the trail that made writer and travel guide Rick Steves fall in love with hiking.

