This Vibrant French City With Cobblestone Streets Is A Budget Alternative To Paris

There's no doubt that Paris, France is a bucket list destination. With iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, the City of Light inspires creativity and wanderlust. Nevertheless, there is a downside: A trip to Paris will hurt your wallet. In 2024, Paris considerably hiked up its tourist tax on the city's lodging options. Moreover, visiting Paris' famed attractions can be costly. At the time of this writing, admission to the Louvre is more than $23, while a trip to Versailles will set you back more than $34, not including the train ride there and back.

If you want to save money and avoid possibly suffering from Paris Syndrome, there is another option: Lille. Located in Northern France, only an hour away from Paris via train, the city borders Belgium and was once part of Flanders. Similarly to Paris, Lille is a cultural hub with picturesque vistas. In Vieux-Lille, also known as Old Town, visitors will find cobblestone streets and Grand Place. This square (pictured) is home to architectural marvels like the Old Stock Exchange, which dates back to the 1600s.

Lille also has its share of noteworthy attractions. But unlike the City of Love, Lille won't break the bank. For instance, the Palais des Beaux-Arts houses works by Monet, Francisco Goya, and many more. The best part? Admission is under $10. However, this is only the beginning of the affordability Lille has to offer.

