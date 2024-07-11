This Iconic New Zealand National Park Is As Mesmerizing As It Is Dangerous

In the epic "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, Sam and Frodo struggled with obstacles and unexpected dangers in order to cross the land of Mordor on their epic quest, and you might find yourself in similar predicaments should you choose to visit New Zealand's Tongariro National Park, where those scenes were filmed. Although New Zealand's South Island can be the vacation experience of a lifetime, visitors are flocking to the North Island's Tongariro to get that Mordor experience.

Advertisement

Because of New Zealand's proximity to Antarctica, and the steepness of the mountains, the weather at Tongariro is unpredictable. Winds whip around the tall, steep flanks of the volcanoes. Snow, rain, and frost are possible on any given day of the year, even in the height of summer — which, being in the Southern Hemisphere, is the opposite of summer in North America, falling between December and May. And the volcanoes here are active, coughing up plumes of smoke and ash from time to time, with the possibility of an eruption always on the horizon. The last one was in 2012, sending steam, ash, and rocks flying.