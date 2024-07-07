These Three European Countries Are Considered The Safest In The World For Road Trips
Whether you're hoping to visit the most iconic national parks on the East Coast or just take an underrated drive through Illinois, there are a lot of road trip itineraries to consider. But if you value safety and are hoping to explore a new country from behind the wheel, you might want to consider Iceland, Norway, or Switzerland. Not only are these beautiful destinations, they're also considered among the safest countries in the world for driving.
There are many different criteria for what exactly makes a particular destination safe for road trips, but according to a report from FINN, Switzerland is among the top three countries where you are least likely to be involved in a fatal crash. This is likely due to the nation's strict driving laws and enforcement, so you might get a ticket while driving across this country, but it is very unlikely that you will be involved in a serious or even deadly accident.
If you're interested in seeing gorgeous glaciers and staggering Alps through your windshield, Furka Pass might be your ideal road trip — but keep an eye out for snow and fog. Not only are they dangerous, the speed limits automatically drop to 50 kilometers per hour in poor weather conditions.
What to know about driving in Iceland
There are a lot of things you need to know when you're planning your first trip to Iceland, like how fast the weather changes or that it's mandatory to keep your headlights on at all times. If you're looking for an Icelandic adventure behind the wheel, you might want to consider Ring Road, which would allow you to drive all around the country, spotting icebergs and visiting hot springs along the way.
If you're planning this thrilling drive, you'll be happy to know that Iceland is regularly ranked one of the safest countries in the world for driving, at least when measured on a metric of least fatal crashes. According to FINN, there are only around two deaths on the road for every 100,000 people. In January of 2023, there were an unprecedented six fatal car accidents in Iceland; however, in general, rates are extremely low. Iceland's government aims to make their roads even safer in the future, with an ongoing 15-year plan that would make it the safest place to drive in Europe.
What to know about driving in Norway
While Norway may not be the first place that springs to mind when thinking about road trips, some of the most gorgeous routes in the world can be found there. For once-in-a-lifetime views, you can choose any of the scenic roads on the National Tourist Routes map to see the icy coasts, drive through fjords, visit rural fishing villages, and marvel at staggering cliffs and glaciers. But what makes Norway a safe destination for your next road trip?
A report from Moneybarn Vehicle Finance ranked Norway the second-best destination for drivers, partially because the risks of being involved in a fatal crash are extremely low there. That's intentional. While all countries certainly want to have safe roads, Norway actually has a national plan of action known as Vision Zero, which hopes to create a future for Norway where there are literally zero deadly crashes, or crashes where people are seriously hurt. While that vision is not a reality yet, their well-maintained roads are extremely safe and might be a good choice for your next road trip.