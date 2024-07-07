These Three European Countries Are Considered The Safest In The World For Road Trips

Whether you're hoping to visit the most iconic national parks on the East Coast or just take an underrated drive through Illinois, there are a lot of road trip itineraries to consider. But if you value safety and are hoping to explore a new country from behind the wheel, you might want to consider Iceland, Norway, or Switzerland. Not only are these beautiful destinations, they're also considered among the safest countries in the world for driving.

There are many different criteria for what exactly makes a particular destination safe for road trips, but according to a report from FINN, Switzerland is among the top three countries where you are least likely to be involved in a fatal crash. This is likely due to the nation's strict driving laws and enforcement, so you might get a ticket while driving across this country, but it is very unlikely that you will be involved in a serious or even deadly accident.

If you're interested in seeing gorgeous glaciers and staggering Alps through your windshield, Furka Pass might be your ideal road trip — but keep an eye out for snow and fog. Not only are they dangerous, the speed limits automatically drop to 50 kilometers per hour in poor weather conditions.

