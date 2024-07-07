Avoid The Crowds Of Napa At This Picturesque, Under-The-Radar Wine Destination

Napa Valley certainly has its charms, and it's one of the most well-known of California's wine regions; however, all that popularity means that it can get busy and pricey, particularly during the harvest season. So, for an underrated California wine region with fewer crowds, check out Carmel Valley in Monterey County along California's Central Coast. It takes about 2.5 hours to drive there from San Francisco (barring excess traffic), and you'll find that Carmel Valley is home to boutique wineries producing some fantastic wines.

Carmel Valley became an official American Viticultural Area (AVA) in 1983 and is now one of nine AVAs in the larger Monterey County AVA. The region encompasses 19,000 total acres of hillsides and mountains south of Carmel-by-the-Sea and north of Big Sur, with just 300 acres worth of vineyards. The region lends itself to growing predominantly Bordeaux varietals, like cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and sauvignon blanc, due to its well-draining soils and microclimates. Some vineyards are close enough to the coast to get an ocean fog influence, while some are up higher into the mountains.

"The Carmel Valley AVA is one of the most unique areas I have ever grown grapes," Matt Shea, vineyard manager at Bernardus Winery, told The Californian. "It has the diversity for us to cultivate eight different varieties within just a few miles of each other." Bernardus, along with Galante, Holman Ranch, and Boekenoogen Vineyards, are some of Carmel Valley's most well-known producers, though there are more than a dozen others.

