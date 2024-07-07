Order This Type Of Food In Europe To Save Money While Tasting More, Per Rick Steves

Steves recommends several small dishes at a time instead of one big one, reminding us that we may already know terms for this, like tapas in Spain, mezedes in Greece, and antipasti in Italy. You might even do this already at restaurants in your hometown. While the difference in price can be dependent on what type of entree you order, the same amount of money can usually get you several things. For instance, we looked at Antica Trattoria Papei in Siena, Italy. There you can get appetizers like bruschetta with tomatoes, hot fettunta, or chicken liver paté crostini for a little over $5 each, while the main dishes or second courses are between $13 and $22 each. Three or four different dishes instead of one is a pretty good deal.

Advertisement

In addition, Steves says he likes to try daily specials or regional specialties so he can really get a feel for what locals enjoy. To find the right place, you can ask one of those locals. He also offers this advice: "You'll find the most authentic dining places have a small selection on a handwritten menu in the native language. The menu's small because they're going to cook up just what they can sell out for the day." These places use local ingredients that are fresh that day, and Steves mentions that sometimes the chef will even come out to enjoy the happiness their cooking gives customers.