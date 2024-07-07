The World's Largest Kaleidoscope Is An Underrated And Affordable New York Attraction

When you think of New York, you might imagine spotting celebrities in the West Village or escaping the hustle and bustle to camp in the beautiful rolling mountains upstate — but do you think of kaleidoscopes? You probably remember simple kaleidoscopes as party favors from your childhood, but they can also be an incredible art form that people dedicate their lives to crafting and collecting. New York is home to the world's largest kaleidoscope, known as the Emerson Kaleidoscope or Kaatskill Kaleidoscope. Tucked away in the silo of an old barn, the 10-minute Keleidoshow is a unique experience that demonstrates just how complex and beautiful kaleidoscopes can actually be.

Advertisement

If this feels like a trippy concept from the hippie '60s, that's because even though it didn't open until 1996, the show was created with psychedelic experiences in mind. The enormous kaleidoscope was designed by Charles Karadimos, who was known for both his kaleidoscopes and stained glass, but the video that plays in the show was designed by psychedelic artist Isaac Abrams and his son, Raphael. When it first opened, the show contained references to contemporary politics and drugs, but today the experience has mellowed.

Now part of the Emerson Resort & Spa in the Catskills, the shows are about the natural beauty of the region, from the seasons to the night sky, but when you're lying on the floor looking up at the swirling, shifting colors above, it's easy to see the art's psychedelic roots.

Advertisement