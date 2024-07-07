The World's Largest Kaleidoscope Is An Underrated And Affordable New York Attraction
When you think of New York, you might imagine spotting celebrities in the West Village or escaping the hustle and bustle to camp in the beautiful rolling mountains upstate — but do you think of kaleidoscopes? You probably remember simple kaleidoscopes as party favors from your childhood, but they can also be an incredible art form that people dedicate their lives to crafting and collecting. New York is home to the world's largest kaleidoscope, known as the Emerson Kaleidoscope or Kaatskill Kaleidoscope. Tucked away in the silo of an old barn, the 10-minute Keleidoshow is a unique experience that demonstrates just how complex and beautiful kaleidoscopes can actually be.
If this feels like a trippy concept from the hippie '60s, that's because even though it didn't open until 1996, the show was created with psychedelic experiences in mind. The enormous kaleidoscope was designed by Charles Karadimos, who was known for both his kaleidoscopes and stained glass, but the video that plays in the show was designed by psychedelic artist Isaac Abrams and his son, Raphael. When it first opened, the show contained references to contemporary politics and drugs, but today the experience has mellowed.
Now part of the Emerson Resort & Spa in the Catskills, the shows are about the natural beauty of the region, from the seasons to the night sky, but when you're lying on the floor looking up at the swirling, shifting colors above, it's easy to see the art's psychedelic roots.
The Emerson Kaleidoshow is a unique experience
You may know the Catskill Mountains for the dangerous Devil's Path hike, but just a half-hour away, and even closer to the popular little town of Woodstock, the Emerson Resort & Spa is set within the surrounding natural beauty of Mount Tremper, NY. It might look like an old barn, but you're in the right place. Inside this strange little mall, you'll find various shops selling everything from artisan beard washes to plushie avocado toys, but if you make your way through the shops, you'll discover the world's largest kaleidoscope.
Built directly into the silo of the barn, this kaleidoscope is 56 feet tall. In order to watch the incredible light show above you, you'll need to either lie down on the floor or lean back against the slanted wooden walls and look up at where the ceiling should be. The experience is reminiscent of going to a planetarium show, and it can be hard to believe that the colors and shapes swirling above you are coming from light, images, and video reflecting hundreds of times through intricately arranged mirrors in the shape of a pyramid. The shows last about 10 minutes and boasts an almost meditative quality. It only costs $5 for adults, kids get in free, and they may even allow your dog to sit in, too.
Don't skip the gift shop
It's hard to imagine the gift shop being one of the most interesting and exciting parts of your trip, but this is the exception. The Kaleidostore is more than just a shop — it's a rare opportunity to learn more about the art of making kaleidoscopes and to see just how diverse these creations can be. This place is a hub for hobbyists, but even if you walk in knowing absolutely nothing about kaleidoscopes, you might just walk out an enthusiast.
In addition to some affordable souvenirs for kids and adults alike, the gift shop is home to rare and one-of-a-kind kaleidoscopes made by some of the most advanced crafters in the world. While you might not be able to resist taking a little piece of this experience home with you, you don't necessarily have to buy anything here to have a good time. The employees are experts and enthusiasts, and will often be happy to tell you about the different kaleidoscopes and take them out of their cases for you to peer into them yourself, even if you're not able to afford these incredible pieces of art.