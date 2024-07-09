Hawaii's 'Biggest Little Town' Is A Wildly Underrated Area Full Of Unique Food And Shops

Kauai sometimes falls off the radar when compared to the ravaging Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island or the otherworldly Haleakala Crater on Maui, but it shouldn't. That's because Kauai offers a dynamic landscape alongside a deep-rooted history and an identity all its own. Any guide to the best activities and adventures on Kauai will help you determine what to do when visiting, but you still might be in the dark when it comes to all the hidden gems that add depth and character to a place. On Kauai, that place is Hanapēpē, and it's known as "Kauai's Biggest Little Town."

Located along the southwest coastal area between the ever-popular Poipu Beach and the lesser-visited town of Waimea, Hanapēpē is a quintessential Hawaiian town that delivers on a diverse selection of food options, a lively art scene, and bespoke shops. On your road trip to check out the best natural wonders Kauai has to offer, be sure to add a stop at this quaint town to take in a bit of history and culture. Ask for a tour map at most merchant shops to familiarize yourself with all the options this fun town has on display.