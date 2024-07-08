Tourists Taking A Trip To France Need To Forget About This Common Food Myth

There's no denying it: Cuisine and culture go together. Having authentic restaurant experiences while traveling is one of the best and most fun ways to get to know the place you're visiting, after all. However, when it comes to France — a classic destination for food lovers — the food has a reputation for being expensive. If you're traveling on a budget, you might be anxious about where you'll be able to eat while visiting France. But is French food really more expensive?

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview, Islands spoke with French food expert Laura Calder to get to the bottom of this common food myth. Calder is well-known for her award-winning TV series "French Food at Home" and is the author of several books, including four cookbooks focused on French cuisine, so if anyone knows if French food really is more expensive, it's her. Fortunately, according to Calder, there's no reason to worry that eating in France will blow your budget more than any other country on your itinerary.

"Traditionally, in North America and elsewhere, the kind of French restaurants that imported the food culture of France were high end, and therefore expensive compared to, say, your local diner or pub," Calder explained. "But as we all know, France has restaurants at every level, from three-star houses right down to humble bistros."

Advertisement