The 5 Best Destinations To Glamp Right By Joshua Tree National Park, According To Reviews
If you aspire to explore every national park in California, we can't blame you. However, if you had to choose only one, you can't go wrong with Joshua Tree National Park. In 2023, it was one of the most visited national parks in the country. Given its location in SoCal, this may not come as a surprise. It's easily accessible from Los Angeles and within close driving distance of Las Vegas and San Diego. Joshua Tree is beyond breathtaking and even said to provide spiritual healing. It's no wonder it's a sought-after camping spot.
But let's be honest: Camping is not for everyone. At Joshua Tree, campers can choose between five bare-bones sites, three of which don't have access to water. If you crave a nature-filled getaway but don't want to necessarily camp in the park, consider glamping nearby. If you're new to this concept, think of it as an upscale camping experience. With an array of amenities at your disposal, it will ultimately allow you to savor Joshua Tree's landscape.
Gone are the days of having to pitch your own tent; glamping has become all the rage in and around Joshua Tree. If this sounds dreamy to you but you're unsure where to glamp in the area, that's where we come in. Islands has surveyed various blogs and publications, such as National Park Obsessed and Up and Away Magazine, for the best glamping destinations a stone's throw away from Joshua Tree National Park.
The Kosmic Tortoise
Located about 20 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park, The Kosmic Tortoise offers glamping in geodesic domes. But what exactly does this entail? The 200-square-foot dome features a queen bed, air conditioning, an electric fireplace, Wi-Fi, a mini fridge, a gas grill, and more. Better still are the skylights, especially ideal for guests interested in stargazing. With minimal light pollution, Joshua Tree is a renowned destination for the out-of-this-world activity. You'll also have access to an outdoor bathroom and shower. Guests can choose between the MoonCatcher Dome and the StarGazer Dome. Note that the domes can only accommodate two to three people.
The Kosmic Tortoise has been named one of the best glamping options in Joshua Tree by Up and Away Magazine and The Travel. In addition, it has amassed high ratings on Booking.com, Hipcamp, and Airbnb. "What a beautiful, unique and comfortable experience! Glamping at its finest," states a review from Booking.com. On Hipcamp, one individual wrote, "We had an absolutely amazing experience here. The site is very thoughtfully put together and has everything we needed for a comfortable stay."
28 Palms Ranch
At 28 Palms Ranch, glampers can book traditional Mongolian yurts, best described as circular tent-like structures. Located only 20 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park, it's ranked as one of the best glamping destinations in the area by blogs like Television of Nomads and National Parks Mom. On Airbnb, 28 Palms Ranch is a guest favorite, with a rating of 4.94 out of 5. "We loved our yurt and the site overall! Perfect combination of cozy comfort and camping. Beautiful location day and night," said one reviewer.
Choose between five yurts that can fit up to four people. They feature a queen bed and an outdoor bathroom with a shower. If you have more than two guests, the hosts will supply a futon. They also provide linens and towels. Make sure to bring groceries to take advantage of the barbecue grill, cooler, picnic table, and fire pit.
Keep in mind that the yurts have electricity and air conditioning but no Wi-Fi. Moreover, you'll find little cell phone service. In other words, if you want to fully immerse yourself in nature without the distractions of technology, this is the glamping site for you. National Parks Mom further asserts that 28 Palm Ranch is ideal for families. Airbnb reviewers agree, with many writing that their little ones enjoyed the experience.
AutoCamp Joshua Tree
For a truly luxurious experience, head to AutoCamp Joshua Tree, which is only about a 10-minute drive from Joshua Tree National Park. Here, glamping takes place in stunning airstream trailers or sleek cabins. Both include a TV, kitchenette, bathroom, queen bed, and sofa bed. Regardless of what option you decide on, know that a maximum of four individuals can be accommodated.
Arguably, the AutoCamp Joshua Tree amenities are what make it so remarkable. For additional fees, guests can choose from a variety of excursions and activities, such as guided hikes and rock climbing in Joshua Tree National Park. The Kitchen, AutoCamp Joshua Tree's onsite eatery, serves a small selection of dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as alcoholic drinks. Further, you can access outdoor grills and purchase meal kits from The Kitchen. You'll also find a pool perfect for beating the infamous desert heat.
In essence, AutoCamp does all the hard work for you when it comes to planning a Joshua Tree glamping getaway. It's no wonder it's been praised by Up and Away Magazine, National Parks Mom, and National Park Obsessed. It's also highly rated on Tripadvisor, where reviewers have identified the service and accommodations as exceptional and family-friendly.
The Castle House: Estate
The 12-acre The Castle House: Estate touts itself as the place to go glamping in Joshua Tree. Up and Away Magazine, National Park Obsessed, and Television of Nomads all agree. Guests can choose to glamp in a yurt, shipping container, or a tiny home in the shape of a guard tower. Each includes a cowboy pool or a small pool ideal for soaking. Guests can also access Wi-Fi. Other amenities vary depending on the accommodation you book.
For instance, the shipping container has an indoor bathroom and shower, while the yurt and guard tower do not. Likewise, the shipping container and guard tower have a rooftop deck. The latter also features a loft. Another aspect to consider: the shipping container and guard tower can only accommodate two guests and the yurt four. Nevertheless, The Castle House: Estate, only about 20 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park, has earned top ratings on multiple websites, including Tripadvisor, Booking.com, and Hipcamp.
"Our family of 5 stayed in 2 yurts and had an amazing experience!! The property is so beautiful and unique. We got to watch a beautiful moonrise and stargaze each night. The desert/boho vibe was just what we were looking for!" wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor. Note that if you have an RV, The Castle House: Estate has a few campsites available. If interested, you can book the entire site for large groups.
Area 55 Futuro House
Joshua Tree National Park is famed for its alien-like terrain. If you want to further engross yourself in this aura, consider glamping at Area 55 Futuro House. Designed in the 1960s, the incredibly rare Futuro Homes are shaped like flying saucers. In 2021, Area 55 Futuro House appeared on the Netflix series "World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals." National Parks Mom and Up and Away Magazine also featured it as one of the best glamping spots near Joshua Tree National.
This distinct rental epitomizes retro-futurism — think vintage-style ball chairs and mid-century style furnishings. The Area 55 Futuro House has four sofa beds and everything else guests might need for glamping, including air conditioning, a mini fridge, Wi-Fi, TV, and more. Outside, guests will find a shower, restroom, fire pit, and a grill for cooking.
In an interview with Travel & Leisure, the unnamed owners of Area 55 Futuro House explained, "The idea is to disconnect, kick back on the queen-size daybed and enjoy, but still have those perks of having some connected amenities when needed." Area 55 Futuro House sits only 20 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park.
Methodology
We chose the five glamping spots based on rankings from blogs and publications such as Up and Away Magazine, National Park Obsessed, Television of Nomads, and National Parks Mom. In addition, we analyzed reviews from travel platforms like Booking.com, Hipcamp, Tripadvisor, and Airbnb to determine our final selections, which include an assortment of lodging options to demonstrate how diverse glamping can be. In the same vein, we ensured that these glamping destinations can accommodate families, couples, solo travelers, and groups. Most importantly, we chose glamp sites less than 30 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park. Looking for more lux camping options? Check out the lush New York island with skyline views where glamping is a must.