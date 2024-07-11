The 5 Best Destinations To Glamp Right By Joshua Tree National Park, According To Reviews

If you aspire to explore every national park in California, we can't blame you. However, if you had to choose only one, you can't go wrong with Joshua Tree National Park. In 2023, it was one of the most visited national parks in the country. Given its location in SoCal, this may not come as a surprise. It's easily accessible from Los Angeles and within close driving distance of Las Vegas and San Diego. Joshua Tree is beyond breathtaking and even said to provide spiritual healing. It's no wonder it's a sought-after camping spot.

Advertisement

But let's be honest: Camping is not for everyone. At Joshua Tree, campers can choose between five bare-bones sites, three of which don't have access to water. If you crave a nature-filled getaway but don't want to necessarily camp in the park, consider glamping nearby. If you're new to this concept, think of it as an upscale camping experience. With an array of amenities at your disposal, it will ultimately allow you to savor Joshua Tree's landscape.

Gone are the days of having to pitch your own tent; glamping has become all the rage in and around Joshua Tree. If this sounds dreamy to you but you're unsure where to glamp in the area, that's where we come in. Islands has surveyed various blogs and publications, such as National Park Obsessed and Up and Away Magazine, for the best glamping destinations a stone's throw away from Joshua Tree National Park.

Advertisement